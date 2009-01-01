Home | News | General | PDP’s alleged plan to retain National Assembly leadership reportedly revealed

Yekini Nabena who is the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is plotting to hijack the leadership of the National Assembly.

Vanguard reports that the APC chieftain spoke on Saturday, March 2 in Abuja where he claimed that the PDP’s plan B after losing the presidential election is to retain the leadership of the National Assembly.

Nabena said in order to avoid a repeat of the political crisis that followed the election of the National Assembly leadership in 2015, the party leadership must urgently put in place an inclusive and fair internal zoning/selection arrangement.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has lost the presidential election and they have now adopted a Plan B from their infamous Dubai Strategy Meeting to hijack the incoming National Assembly leadership by repeating their heinous coup in the previous Assembly.

“The All Progressives Congress APC must prevent a repeat of a situation where despite our overwhelming majority in the outgoing 8th Senate and House of Representatives, the National Assembly leadership was hijacked by saboteurs and their opposition PDP collaborators.

“Nigerians will recall how the outgoing 8th National Assembly under Bukola Saraki sabotaged the present administration in pursuit of selfish political interests of the PDP. But for the principled, focused and dogged governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, many of the unprecedented developmental achievements recorded would have been completely sabotaged.

“The National Assembly is a strategic arm of government to achieve the Change Agenda for the country. I call on the Party’s leadership to urgently set out mechanisms for the zoning/selection of our preferred principal officers who will join the President Buhari administration in implementing our Change Agenda.

“Aside being President, Muhammadu Buhari is a respected father figure among party members and supporters. His direct involvement and views will be very important as the Party works around the zoning/selection arrangements.”

Meanwhile, a member representing Alimosho federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Olufemi Adebanjo, has said that he was prevented by the speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, to air his views on the floor of the House for four years.

Legit.ng reports that the lawmaker made the revelation during a courtesy visit to him in Lagos by the leadership of Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN), led by its president, Comrade Lateef Ogungbade.

Adebanjo, who won his reelection to the House of Representatives on Saturday, February 23, said his public support for the leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, during speakership tussle in 2015, was the genesis of Dogara’s grouse against him.

