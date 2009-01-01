Home | News | General | BBNaija's Ifu Ennada issues strong warning to her male housekeeper for calling her 'dear'

In what appears to be a case of trespassing and not keeping to boundaries, a BBNaija 2018 housemate took to her social media page to share her experience with an employee.

Popular Big Brother Naija 2018 house mate Ifu Ennada, recently shared an encounter with her male housekeeper on her Instagram page.

According to the reality star she had given an instruction to him to carry out an errand and he responded by using an endearing word with her. The employee responded saying “ok dear”

Not sure if she heard him correctly, she went on to query if what she thought she heard was the same thing he had said.

READ ALSO: BBNaija's Khloe stuns in new photos as she strikes a pose with her car

Still not knowing that he was passing his boundary, the help had responded again by using the same word.

Shocked by his audacity, she had immediately called him to order by reminding him that she was his employer and as such should not be using such words with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

See the post from her Instastory below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Instastory from Ifu Ennada's page. Photo: ifuennada

Source: Instagram

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously gathered the report of an exchange between the former reality star and another housemate from the 2018 BBNaija show identified as Khloe. She had come after Ennada after she posted a complement on the Instagram page of ex-housemate Teddy A.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Church worker reveals why she wants to enter BBNaija | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...