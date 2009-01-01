Home | News | General | Ramos makes 1 surprise claim after elbow incident with Messi during Clasico defeat

- Sergio Ramos insists he did not deliberately caused Lionel Messi body injury during Real Madrid’s Clasico

- Video clips suggest Ramos’ elbow had contact with Messi in the face moments before the break

- Ivan Rakitic scored the game's only goal in the first half of Saturday's Clasico.

Sergio Ramos has dismissed claims he deliberately caused Lionel Messi body injury during Real Madrid’s Clasico defeat by Barcelona on Saturday, March 2, at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Mirror, Ramos, who is known globally for his doggedness at the heart of Los Blancos defence stressed the Argentine star was 'taking it badly’, with video clips suggesting Ramos’ elbow had contact with Messi in the face moments before the end of the first stanza.

Messi was furious and squared up with Ramos face-to-face moments later.

The pair of Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique also arrived the scene alongside as Real Madrid players joined the circle around the ref .

Interestingly, at the end of 90 minutes, Messi and his Barcelona teammates emerged victorious as well as setting a 12 points difference with Real Madrid at third spot, and 10 adrift of second-placed Atletico Madrid .

At the end of hostilities, Ramos rejected any blame for the incident, even as he ruled out Los Blancos hope of claiming the La Liga title this term.

"I didn't mean to catch Messi, but he took it badly.

"It's a shame that we're gone (from the title race) and the distance is so big, but we're going to keep fighting because everything is possible. We congratulate them on the result. We played well but it was not enough," Ramos was quoted as saying by Movistar.

The performance meant Barcelona handed Real Madrid two Clasico defeat in under 72 hours after Wednesday’s 3-0 bashing in the Copa del Rey semi-final, to lose out 4-1 on aggregate.

"It has been two very intense matches, with a very high level of effort, it is obvious, we have not had much time to recover, they do not either, so it is not an excuse for us,” Ramos summed up.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ivan Rakitic's first-half goal was all Barcelona required to see off hard-fighting rivals Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, on Saturday, March 2.

The explosive encounter saw the Blaugrana claim their second Clasico success in 72 hours over the Los Blancos.

On Wednesday, Barcelona completed a 3-0 bashing over the home side victory in Copa del Rey semi-finals reverse fixture and after 26 minutes their visitors were already up again.

