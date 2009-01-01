Home | News | General | Ramos makes 1 surprise claim after elbow incident with Messi during Clasico defeat
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  9 hours 2 minutes ago
- Sergio Ramos insists he did not deliberately caused Lionel Messi body injury during Real Madrid’s Clasico

- Video clips suggest Ramos’ elbow had contact with Messi in the face moments before the break

- Ivan Rakitic scored the game's only goal in the first half of Saturday's Clasico.

Sergio Ramos has dismissed claims he deliberately caused Lionel Messi body injury during Real Madrid’s Clasico defeat by Barcelona on Saturday, March 2, at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Mirror, Ramos, who is known globally for his doggedness at the heart of Los Blancos defence stressed the Argentine star was 'taking it badly’, with video clips suggesting Ramos’ elbow had contact with Messi in the face moments before the end of the first stanza.

