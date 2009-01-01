Home | News | General | Arsenal fans react to what Aaron Ramsey said after scoring against Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, signed off in style after bagging the opener against Tottenham Hotspurs in what will be his last north London derby.

The Welshman is set to join Juventus in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract with the Italian giants.

However, ahead of his imminent departure, Ramsey still managed to stage an epic performance against Spurs on Saturday, March 2, in a Premier League clash.

Alexander Lacazette released Ramsey in Arsenal's own half, as the 28-year-old sprinted in great composure to beat Hugo Lloris to score a magnificent opener.

In his celebration, Ramsey pointed at the Wembley turn and appeared to shout: "This is my f***ing house."

Apparently, he was making reference to his two FA Cup final winning goals against Hull City and Chelsea.

The passionate celebration sent Arsenal fans into an absolute meltdown, with many taking to social media to express their joy.

@moiinnn thought the celebration needed a statue saying: "Yo that Ramsey celebration needs a statue.''

And everyone else thought Ramsey was right to claim he bosses Wembley.

However, Ramsey's goal was not enough to help Arsenal cart away all the three points as Harry Kane's second half penalty ensured both sides share spoils in the derby.

The draw saw Unai Emery's men drop to fifth on the log as Man United climbed to fourth after defeating Southampton 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal on Saturday, March 2, kept their hopes of finishing among the top four teams this season alive after forcing North London rivals Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at the Wembley stadium.

Tottenham went into this encounter having lost their last two games, and the expectation of their fans was to soar against the Gunners, but they were disappointed.

