Home | News | General | Arsenal fans react to what Aaron Ramsey said after scoring against Tottenham
Ramos makes 1 surprise claim after elbow incident with Messi during Clasico defeat
Ohaneze, Afenifere, PANDEF reject presidential election result

Arsenal fans react to what Aaron Ramsey said after scoring against Tottenham



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Arsenal against Spurs at Wembley

- Ramsey's passionate celebration after his opener sent Arsenal fans into a meltdown

- The hosts however equalized from the spot as the match finished 1-1

Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, signed off in style after bagging the opener against Tottenham Hotspurs in what will be his last north London derby.

The Welshman is set to join Juventus in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract with the Italian giants.

However, ahead of his imminent departure, Ramsey still managed to stage an epic performance against Spurs on Saturday, March 2, in a Premier League clash.

Alexander Lacazette released Ramsey in Arsenal's own half, as the 28-year-old sprinted in great composure to beat Hugo Lloris to score a magnificent opener.

In his celebration, Ramsey pointed at the Wembley turn and appeared to shout: "This is my f***ing house."

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 63 of 63