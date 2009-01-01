Home | News | General | Ohaneze, Afenifere, PANDEF reject presidential election result

- The Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Northern Elders Forum all rejected the result of the presidential groups

- All the groups had endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the APC for presidency

- The group urged Atiku to go to court and urged Nigerians to fight for a legitimate government

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Northern Elders Forum have rejected the outcome of the presidential election calling on Atiku Abubakar to challenge the result in court.

The Chief John Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ango ABdullahi’s Northern Elders Forum, Ayo Adebanjo’s Afenifere and Edwin Clark’s PANDEF had all endorsed Atiku Abubaar for presidency although he eventually lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard reports that the groups on Saturday, March 2 released a communiqué urging Atiku to “exhaust the entire democratic process by challenging the results in the courts as provided for in the Constitution.”

They noted that Atiku was endorsed prior to the election because he was the only one who could develop the country.

The groups called on Nigerians to stand form and make sure legitimate leadership is restored.

They said: “The Forum commends the statesmanship and commitment to the democratic process of the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, to exhaust the entire democratic process by challenging the results in the courts as provided for in the constitution. We see his decision as patriotic, responsible and ultimately the highest contribution to the democratic system. Some other person would by now be soaking ‘baboons and dogs in blood”,

“The Peace Accord was ridiculed by deliberate and open abuse of organs of the state, the denial of rights of many citizens to vote and blatant abuse of all the commitments made by the administration. To decline to challenge obviously fictional figures, failures to respect key elements of the electoral process such as use of Smart Card Readers and preventing agents and observers access to all processes is to condone the massive setback which this election represents for the country.

“The outcome of the elections were clearly premeditated in the refusal of the President to sign the Electoral Act and the orchestrated suspension of Justice Walter Onoghen as the CJN shortly before the composition of Electoral Tribunals.

“The Forum calls on the judiciary to uphold the highest standards of integrity and commitment to its hallowed role by doing justice to the appeals that will come before it knowing that the eyes of the world would be on them .We are aware that attempts are being made to demoralize and intimidate the judiciary to remove a conducive context for litigations. We remind the judiciary that it is the last defence of our democratic process.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to show faith in the democratic process and remain law-abiding as we await the decisions of the judiciary on a matter that will ultimately determine the quality of our democratic process and the nature of the nation we all call our own.

“We recall that in endorsing the candidature of Atiku for the election ,we did anchor our support on identifying a candidate among many good candidates we interacted with who can retool Nigeria to move on the path of development as a true federal entity ,the pattern of voting in areas where there were semi- free elections showed an overwhelming endorsements of our position by popular votes. And the polls results have shown further a badly divided polity that needs a unifier and not a divisive person as a leader.

“We insist Nigerians must stand firm and ensure that they are governed by a legitimate leadership.”

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election, has set up a legal team that will challenge the victory of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

The Guardian reports that the inauguration of his legal team, headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Saturday, was announced by his media aide Paul Ibe through a statement.

