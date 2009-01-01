Home | News | General | Pastor who predicted Buhari’s victory releases new prophecies

- Prophet Emmanuel Omale called on Nigerians to rally in support for President Muhammadu Buhari

- The religious leader has predicted that Buhari would win the elections

- Omale said the second coming of Buhari will benefit the poor

Prophet Emmanuel Omale who predicted the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election has again predicted that the second coming of Buhari will benefit the poor.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, the Founder of Divine Hand of God International Ministries said it is is duty to tell people what he heard from God.

He said: “I am a prophet of God and by the grace of God, I have been prophesying from the age of eight. Since then till now, anything the Lord tells us comes to pass because we hear from the Him; we don’t hear from men. We don’t use people opinion to prophesy. There are thousands of people that call themselves prophets; pastors that use people’s opinions to prophesy. When we hear from the Lord, we tell people. It is left for people to take it.

“During our crossover, God told me that President Buhari would be re-elected; that Atiku Abubarkar will try but will not get elected as president. And God told me a lot of things about Buhari. It is He that anointed him to be our leader at this season and when God has annointed someone to be a leader or President, you can’t change it. The world can hate him: the world can reject him but God has ordained him, and there is something about God. When He says that you would be this, no man can change it.”

The religious leader called on Nigerians to rally in support for Buhari saying his second term in office will benefit the poor.

He said: “God loves Nigeria so much. Nigeria is a big country, and is blessed for having people like us. God loves Nigeria and that is why he brought Buhari back. The coming back of Buhari is going to be for the good of the people: the poor people are going to be able to eat three times a day; there will be light; we are going to have infrastructure; and God is going to use Buhari to build a new Nigeria, to lay a solid foundation.

“My advice to Nigerians is that we support Buhari and pray for him. What you are against, you cannot benefit from. All the political parties whose candidates didn’t win should start praying for Buhari so that his government can be a blessing to them. There is nothing they can do, it’s God that brought him. God said that it’s him, there is nothing that we can do. If you try to fight somebody that God has brought to the seat of power, you are fighting yourself. The person will be walking stronger and you will be going down.

“I will advise Christians, Muslims, Pagans and everybody to pray for Buhari and support his government because it›s God that brought him. No doubt about it. God told me that Buhari was coming back and His prophesy has come to pass."

Omale also called on Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome of the election describing it as a will of God.

He said: “Thank God that Atiku is a man who has seen life and who practices the religion that preaches God’s will. When Muslims lose something, it does not pain them the way Christians are pained when they lose something. Anything that happens, to them, is the will of God. He too, as a good Muslim and good leader, has seen that it is truly the will of God that Buhari remain in power. If God wants you to get something, even when you are not qualified for it, God will do something for you to get it. You saw that he put all the efforts, he tried, he campaigned, and did everything, before things turned out this way. My advice to him is that he should know it is the will of God. Although Nigerians love him so much, he should know it is the will of God for President Buhari to be in power. He should just call him and work together with him for the future of our country.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that a former military president of Nigeria, retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) urged Atiku to work with President Buhari while congratulating him on his re-election for another four years.

IBB praised the main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the PDP for behaving in a respectable manner throughout the electoral process.

IBB issued a statement in Minna, the Niger state capital to convey his congratulations to Buhari.

