Tiwa Savage floors Danny Young in copyright infringement case as YouTube restores One music video

Popular video streaming platform YouTube has restored the musical video of One, owned by Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

Legit.ng had previously gathered the report of how the musical video had been taken down after Nigerian singer Danny Young, had accused the female singer of intellectual property theft and went on to file for copyright infringement against the song.

In response to his claims, the video had been yanked off the streaming service and was unavailable for fans that had tried to listen and enjoy the visuals.

However, in a new turn of events, the music video to the song has now been restored on YouTube after the claims by the third party was regarded as ‘unfounded’.

The singing star in excitement took to her social media page to share a screenshot of the report by the social streaming platform.

Post from Tiwa's Instastory. Photo: @tiwasavage

The visual to the song is one loved by many as it features legendary Nollywood actress Iya Rainbow, playing the role of a mother to Tiwa and bringing to life the many prayers abound in the lyrics of the song.

In other news, Legit.ng had previously gathered the report of Nigerian singer Sheyman, who had taken to social media in a rant against his fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry. He called on them to stop being hypocrites and should try to embrace the ways of late Fela Kuti.

