Nigerian wrestler makes history in America as he becomes first African to win UFC title



- Kamaru Usman has defeated Tyron Woodley to become the new UFC champion

- Usman is now the first African champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship

- He became champion after winning via a unanimous decision in Las Vegas

Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman has recorded his name in the history books of wrestling by becoming the first African champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The 31-year-old achieved this success in Las Vegas when he defeated defending champion Tyron Woodley for five rounds to become the new champion.

Usman won via a unanimous decision capturing scores of 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45 on the judges’ scorecard.

Woodley had been the UFC’s 170-pound champ since July 2016 and defended the belt four times before losing to the Nigerian fighter.

