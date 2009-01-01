Home | News | General | Nigerian wrestler makes history in America as he becomes first African to win UFC title

Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman has recorded his name in the history books of wrestling by becoming the first African champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The 31-year-old achieved this success in Las Vegas when he defeated defending champion Tyron Woodley for five rounds to become the new champion.

Usman won via a unanimous decision capturing scores of 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45 on the judges’ scorecard.

Woodley had been the UFC’s 170-pound champ since July 2016 and defended the belt four times before losing to the Nigerian fighter.

Usman celebrated in the cage with his daughter before his hand was raised in victory.

“Can’t nobody handle me?.

“I’ve been wanting this fight, and I’ll be honest, I might not be the best striker in the world. I might not be the best wrestler in the world.

''But when it comes to mixing this stuff up, I’m the best in the world right now,'' Kamaru Usman said after being crowned champion.

