Just in: Group to protest Buhari’s presidential win on Monday, March 4

The victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the just concluded presidential election has been described as the worst form of election robbery meted on the Nigerian people by the occupy Nigeria movement.

Consequently, the group said it would protest against it on Monday, March 4 by 9:00am at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the group, Muhammad Bash. According to him, votes were merely allotted in many parts of the northwest and northeast.

“It is an insult to the Nigerian people that INEC would allow an election in which voters were intimidated, injured and even killed to stand.”

Daily Trust reports that the group also condemned alleged use of thugs to intimidate legitimate citizens from exercising their civic rights.

“Some thugs constituted themselves into a government in a society governed by laws, and prevented legitimate citizens from exercising their franchise, makes a mockery of the entire law enforcement system and to rub it in the government and its agencies have turned a blind eye to this situation.

“That INEC chose to go ahead with the show of shame at the International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja is a public blow on the sensibilities of the people of Nigeria, even when it had failed to provide credible explanations on what had actually transpired in the polling centers where ballot papers were snatched or burnt.”

Going further, the group urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join in a peaceful protest on Monday.

The group in the statement argued that the protest was aimed for: “Nigeria to make a clear statement to those who think they can trample on the will of Nigerians.”

