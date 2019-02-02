Home | News | General | Social media user cries out as young girl living with her sister goes missing (photos)

In what appears to be a missing person’s situation, a social media user has taken to her timeline to announce the search of young girl.

The user identified as, Possible Oge, took to her Facebook timeline with a series of photographs of a young female. In the caption that accompanied her post, she disclosed the identity of the girl as Amaka, and also revealed that she had gone missing.

According to Oge, the young girl lives with her (Oge) sister and had left the house which is situated at Okota, Lagos, at noon on February 2, 2019. She had failed to return to the house since she left which had resulted in the search for her whereabouts.

Oge also said that Amaka had no other relatives in Lagos , adding that her followers should help her spread the news to as many people as they possibly could.

She said: AMAKA IS MISSING!! This is Amaka, The girl living with my sis, she left the house since yesterday afternoon on her own, and hasn't been seen till now, please and please, guys, help me rebroadcast, Amaka doesn't have any other relation in Lagos, we have searched the whole Area to no avail, we stay in Okota, and our Shop in in Bucknor, Please help me broadcast!!!!!

