Breaking: Gombe governor Dankwambo escapes attack, 2 official cars, FM station burnt

The governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has reportedly escaped death as thugs were said to have attacked his convoy and set two cars ablaze.

The development was revealed by the director of media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in the state, Dahiru Kera, on Sunday, March 3.

Kera said the thugs attacked the governor’s convoy while he was on his way from the airport.

According to him, two cars in the entourage were burnt.

Vanguard reports that the thugs further attacked Lafiyawo community in the state and destroyed a private radio station, Progress FM, located along Gombe Airport road.

Apart from these attacks, the thugs also burnt down eight shops in the community.

The report said two vehicles were burnt in Jekadafari quarters of the state capital.

The commissioner of police in the state, Bello Makwashi, confirmed the incident through the command’s spokesperson, Mary Malum.

He said investigations into the attack by the thugs had commenced.

Malam Nuhu Usman, a resident of the community, reportedly said that the attackers started stoning the convoy on their way back from airport before setting eight shops on fire.

He said the attack left many people injured and currently in the hospital.

However, the managing director of the radio station destroyed, Alhaji Ibrahim Biu, accused some thugs allegedly attached to the governor of causing the attack.

He reportedly said: “Yesterday evening, thugs following the governor’s convoy from the airport attacked our office with weapons.

“They were throwing stones and making attempts to gain entrance into the compound.

“So I quickly called the commissioner of police and the director of State Security Service who responded swiftly.

“In the attack, one of our security men was wounded. It was very scary but we thank the security for their swift response.”

In his own reaction, Kera said the thugs that attacked the community and the radio station were not from PDP.

According to him, the same thugs had initially attacked the governor’s convoy on his way from the airport with two cars razed.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, the senatorial candidate for Gombe North, was defeated by Alhaji Sa’idu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent National Assembly election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe North senatorial district has five local government areas; Nafada, Kwami, Gombe, Dukku, and Funakaye.

