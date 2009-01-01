Home | News | General | Jorginho scores the winner in Chelsea's Premier League win over Fulham

- Fulham vs Chelsea's Premier League game ended 2-1 in favor of the Blues at Craven Cottage

- Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho scored for Chelsea, while Calum Chambers netted for Fulham

- Chelsea are still occupying sixth position on the Premier League standings with 56 points

Fulham's unimpressive performance this season in the Premier League continued on Sunday, March 3, as they were beaten by Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

After sacking manager Claudio Ranieri, fans were of the hope that the players would redeem themselves by beating visiting Chelsea, but they could not.

Chelsea also went into this game with the target of getting the maximum three points so as to restore their hopes of fighting for the top four teams in the Premier League.

There were mutiny among Chelsea fans before the start of the match as some were livid with the decision of Maurizio Sarri to start goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Maurizio Sarri's men took the lead in the 20th minute through Gonzalo Higuain who was assisted by Cesar Azpilicueta.

But the hosts restored parity eight minutes later through Calum Chambers who was superbly set up by former Liverpool star Ryan Babel.

Chelsea took the lead again in the 31st minute through Jorginho who benefited from an excellent pass by Eden Hazard as the first half ended in favor of the Blues.

The Blues eventually won the match 2-1 at Craven Cottage, but they remain in sixth position on the Premier League standings.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea fans frowned at Maurizio Sarri's decision to recall goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the Blues' first team for their Premier League game against Fulham.

The Spanish goalkeeper was dropped by Maurizio Sarri for Chelsea's last game due to how he refused to be subbed against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

