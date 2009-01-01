Home | News | General | Jorginho scores the winner in Chelsea's Premier League win over Fulham
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 51 minutes ago
- Fulham vs Chelsea's Premier League game ended 2-1 in favor of the Blues at Craven Cottage

- Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho scored for Chelsea, while Calum Chambers netted for Fulham

- Chelsea are still occupying sixth position on the Premier League standings with 56 points

Fulham's unimpressive performance this season in the Premier League continued on Sunday, March 3, as they were beaten by Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

After sacking manager Claudio Ranieri, fans were of the hope that the players would redeem themselves by beating visiting Chelsea, but they could not.

Chelsea also went into this game with the target of getting the maximum three points so as to restore their hopes of fighting for the top four teams in the Premier League.

