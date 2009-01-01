Home | News | General | Neymar parties in Brazil as PSG seek return ahead of United UCL tie (photos)

Neymar is currently partying away in his native Brazil as he continues to recuperate from a broken bone in his foot since January.

According to a UK Sun report, Paris Saint-Germain are demanding the Selecao star, who is not expected to be in action against Man United, quickly dash back to base to drum support for his teammates during the top-of-the-table clash against the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United squad members head to the Parc des Princes with a two-goal deficit from the first leg defeat.

And PSG chiefs are keen to him the former Barcelona star head support for his teammates from the stands

A position club boss Thomas Tuchel is backing ahead of Wednesday's reverse fixture in the Champions League.

"He is always doing good when he is back home in Brazil. It is important that we get Neymar back before United for support.

"It is also important in terms of him returning stronger than ever. I hope that he will be able to train with us after the United match,” Tuchel added.

Interestingly, Neymar at the moment is still enjoying himself at the ongoing carnival in Salvador, located in the eastern part of the South American nation.

At the last count, the Selecao, who is guarded by four security details has been spotted in company of blonde woman.

Neymar has also played a fast one on his followers on Instagram after misinforming them he was in Bahia instead of Rio.

During the carnival he employed the use of a baseball cap to stylishly hide away his identity.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Neymar was unfit to play active role in Tuesday’s night Champions League clash between hosts Manchester United and PSG as he was recuperating from a fractured metatarsal but he followed proceedings back home on TV in Paris.

According to Metro, the Brazilian, who will not also play active role in the reverse fixture on March 6, was excited after Presnel Kimpembe netted PSG’s opener in the 53rd minute, went wild in celebration after French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe added PSG’s second goal of the night after seven minutes.

