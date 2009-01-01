Home | News | General | Neymar parties in Brazil as PSG seek return ahead of United UCL tie (photos)
Jorginho scores the winner in Chelsea's Premier League win over Fulham
Certain forces instigating violence in Benue - Military

Neymar parties in Brazil as PSG seek return ahead of United UCL tie (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Neymar is presently partying in Brazil as he recovers from a broken bone injury

- The Selecao captain was in attendance at the Salvador carnival in Bahia

- PSG star has ordered Neymar to head back to Paris ahead of United UCL clash

Neymar is currently partying away in his native Brazil as he continues to recuperate from a broken bone in his foot since January.

According to a UK Sun report, Paris Saint-Germain are demanding the Selecao star, who is not expected to be in action against Man United, quickly dash back to base to drum support for his teammates during the top-of-the-table clash against the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United squad members head to the Parc des Princes with a two-goal deficit from the first leg defeat.

READ ALSO: Sergio Ramos won’t accept blame over Lionel Messi row during Clasico defeat

And PSG chiefs are keen to him the former Barcelona star head support for his teammates from the stands

A position club boss Thomas Tuchel is backing ahead of Wednesday's reverse fixture in the Champions League.

"He is always doing good when he is back home in Brazil. It is important that we get Neymar back before United for support.

"It is also important in terms of him returning stronger than ever. I hope that he will be able to train with us after the United match,” Tuchel added.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 70 of 70