Home | News | General | Breaking: PDP governorship aspirant, 30,000 others dump party in Kaduna

- A PDP governorship aspirant in Kaduna, Mohammed Sani Sidi, dumps party just days to the election

- Sidi, a former NEMA boss, leaves the party with at least 30,000 other top members in the state

- The defecting members of the party say they are yet to decide with political organisation to pitch tents with

Just about six days to the governorship election on March 9, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna has dumped the party.

Mohammed Sani Sidi left the PDP with about 30,000 other members ahead of the election in which the APC is featuring Governor Nasir El-Rufai as its flag bearer.

Sidi reportedly explained that he and his political associates as well as many other chieftains of the party across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state have resigned their membership of the party.

He said they were yet to indicate the party they are joining.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mass defection was revealed by Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, a close associate of Sani Sidi.

It was learnt that Sidi, a top member of the PDP, conveyed his resignation in a letter sent to the Chairman of Unguwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna North local government Area. He wrote:

“Since the party’s primaries held last year, characterized by manipulations, impunity, lack of internal democracy and intimidations of party delegates, the party’s leadership at the state or the candidate has failed to genuinely engage all aspirants towards consultation and genuine reconciliation, an important task that would have helped the party forge ahead.

“Even more worrisome is the mutual mistrust that exists between the party leadership, the gubernatorial candidate and some of its members and above all the failure to showcase any meaningful blueprint and capacity on how to govern the state when voted into power.

“It is based on these reasons and after due consultation with my political associates across the 23 local government areas, l decided to resign my membership of the party henceforth. And l thank you most sincerely for your support while in the party,” he said.

It was further gathered that apart from Sani Sidi, a former NEMA boss, who submitted his membership card of the party to the ward leadership of the PDP alongside the letter, other prominent politicians with links to him across the state resigned their membership of the party.

They include Peter Adada, former deputy speaker, Kaduna state House of Assembly, Rabiu Bako, former council chairman of Kaduna LGA and commissioner of information,

Maiyaki also listed Kabiru Ballah, former state secretary, PDP, Sani Shahada, former member, KSHA, Nasiru Aliyu Damau, former council chairman of Kubau LGA and commissioner of LGA, Aliyu Saleh Ramin Kura, former council chairman of Lere LGA, Magaji Sadiq Hunkuyi, former council chairman of Kudan LGA.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Others are Ashiru K Bomo, former state chairman of AD and state official of the PDP, Sani Rabiu Bako, former House of Representative aspirants, Joe Machu, and Alhaji Adamu Kagarko, former permanent secretary, Abdulaziz Makama, former council chairman, Kagarko LGA, Bala Ahmed, former deputy chairman, Kagarko LGA, Umar Farouq Kafanchan, former SSA, political and chieftaincy, Barnabas Samuel, former SA, community mobilization, Shehu Tafarki, former party chairman, Kagarko LGA, Rufai Mustapha Ango (Maradona).

Maiyaki said over 30,000 members of the Sani Sidi campaign steering committee and some executive members of the party at the local government and ward levels have begun the process of resigning their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Jama’tu Nasril Islam (JNI) congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, all those who contested and the voters that conducted themselves peacefully during the elections on February 23.

The congratulatory message came from the leader of JNI, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Skoto, in a statement signed by the organisation’s secretary-general, Shaykh Khalid Abubakar, in Kaduna.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...