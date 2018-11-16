Home | News | General | Just in: Finally, public officials allegedly engaged in amnesty fraud forfeit N732.85m to FG

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's application for the final forfeiture N732.85 million is granted by a Federal High Court

- The forfeiture includes landed property belonging to the government officials who are defendants in the case

- The EFCC names some of the defendants in the case that involved alleged fraud in the presidential amnesty programme office

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that Justice James Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, March 1, granted its application for the final forfeiture of N732.85 million to the federal government.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the forfeiture includes a plot of land situated at Katsina Road by Ogbomosho Road, Kaduna North local government, worth N190 million, all believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC said it was able to secure the final forfeiture, following “the usage of non-conviction based forfeiture proceedings.

“The forfeited sum of N732.85 million was stolen from the presidential amnesty programme office by 17 respondents to the suit.”

It listed the 17 respondents to the suit to include Paul Tarela Boroh, Hanafi Musa Moriki, Allotey Asari Edem, Joshua Ebiemeyefa.

The others were named as D Wokoma, Bernard Ochoche, Cecilia Adebisi, Omofuma Faith, Olusegun Opeyemi Okungbure, Beggi Erepatei, Matti Abdul, Stella Nnamatti, Theresa Okoro, Chika Nsirim, Omonyemen Osunbor, Musa Odiringa, and Ode Martins Olajide.

Justice Tsoho had granted an interim forfeiture order on November 16, 2018, following the ex-parte application filed by the lawyer to the EFCC, Abbah Mohammed.

“Investigations by the EFCC had uncovered the various sums of N124,000,000; N320,000,000; N68,768,916; N1,900,000; N5,125,000; N3,000,000; N28,595,755; N6,137,000; N40,000,000; N46,800,000; N16,315,000; N2,547,800; N3,900,000; N8,234,650; N6,800,000; N2,651,000, and N1,970,750 traced to the respondents, respectively.

“The ex-parte motion was brought before the court, pursuant to section 17 of the advance fee fraud and other related offences act 2006, and section 44(2)(B)(K) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), seeking for an order of interim forfeiture of the said sum and property.

“Justice Tsoho had earlier granted interim forfeiture of the said N732.85 million, and ordered the EFCC to advertise the order in the newspapers for any interested party to show cause within 14 days on why the money should not be forfeited to the government.

“Following successful prosecution, the judge consequently ordered that the monies and property be permanently forfeited to the federal government,” a statement by the agency said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos recently granted a bench warrant for the arrest of four officials of the Akwa Ibom state government at the instance of the EFCC.

The warrant of arrest was issued on the attorney general and commissioner for justice in Akwa Ibom state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, the commissioner of finance, Nsikan Nkan, the accountant general, Mfon Udomah and a cashier of the state government, Margaret Ukpe, Channels TV reports.

