I’ve also sacked Oshiomhole from APC — Okorocha
- 4 hours 17 minutes ago
The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has criticised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, for his suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.
The National Working Committee of the APC, on Friday, had also suspended Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru; and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.
But Okorocha, during an interview on Sunday Politics, a programme of Channels Television, said Oshiomhole did not have the power to remove a party member, describing the suspension as a joke.
The governor also accused the APC chairman of engaging in anti-party activities by “destroying” the party.
He said, “I just heard media reports that I’ve been suspended from the party. I think Adams is seeking relevance and looking for attention. He doesn’t have such powers to remove somebody without following the due process. If he is joking, which I think he is, I also have decided to sack him myself.
“So, I have sacked him from the party. If he thinks he can just stand up and say he has suspended me from the party I founded, without following the due process, in the same manner, I have sacked him from the party.
“I learnt that the reasons he adduced for my being suspended from the party is for anti-party reasons. I think Adams is the biggest player of anti-party activities in the APC. The man has simply destroyed the party to a great extent.”
According to Okorocha, the APC had a “serious setback” in the just concluded presidential election, offset only by the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari and the love of Nigerians for him.
