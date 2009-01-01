Oshiomhole should resign from APC – Nwafor

The chairman of Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Daniel Nwafor, has called on stakeholders in the party to stop the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from further digging the grave of the party.

Nwafor said the only way they could do this is by prevailing on Oshiomhole to tender his resignation letter as the former governor of Edo state had outlived his usefulness in APC.

While speaking in Owerri on the suspension of governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun states respectively, Nwafor described the action as null and void.

He said that since Oshiomhole emerged the national chairman of the ruling party, he had been disregarding the constitution of the ruling party, stressing that the state chapter of the APC would not honour the “purported suspension” of Okorocha from APC.

The chairman describing Oshiomhole as a man who had no respect for the rule of law as he has the penchant for disobeying court orders and judgments.

According to him, the suspension of Okorocha did not follow due process as the APC constitution stated clearly that the suspension of any member should start from the ward level and not from the National Working Committee (NWC).

Nwafor said “I am here with the APC chairman from Ogboko ward where the governor hails from. There was no letter from the NWC to him to query the governor for any offence.

“The truth is that Oshiomhole is a man who has no respect for rule of law. He has a penchant for disobeying valid court judgements and orders.

“We demand his immediate resignation from APC. Adams Oshiomhole has outlived his usefulness in APC.

“As a party, we will not honour that purported suspension. It is null and void and of no effect. Governor Rochas Okorocha remains the leader of APC in Imo state.”

