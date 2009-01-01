Home | News | General | Juventus beat hard-fighting Napoli in tough Serie A clash to go 16 points clear at the top

- Napoli vs Juventus saw the home-side suffer a 1-2 defeat to the Bianconeri in a tough Serie A clash

- Goalkeeper Alex Meret received a straight red for a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo

- Miralem Pjanic was also sent off in the 47th minute after a second yellow card

Napoli were handed a 1-2 defeat at home by Juventus in an entertaining Serie A clash on Sunday, March 3, to move 16 points clear at the summit of the log.

The Bianconeri presented a different squad after the hard-fought win over 1-0 Bologna in the last fixture with the likes of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Emre Can, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic returning to the starting XI.

Hostilities commenced in a panicky mood, but the atmosphere soon charged up after about 25 minute of action when Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was handed a straight red for rough tackle on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was through on goal.

Carlo Ancelotti sacrificed forward Arkadiusz Milik to enable for substitute goalkeeper David Ospina to take over goalkeeping duties.

Pjanic from the resultant free-kick netted opener for the Bianconeri three minutes after Meret’s exit.

Can doubled Juventus lead with six minutes to the end of the first stanza, with a header inside the vital area, needing a slight deflection on its way into the far net.

READ ALSO: Solskjaer hands Man United's penalty duties to Pogba despite Southampton miss

Two minutes after the restart after the break, Pjanic was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Jose Callejon reduced Juventus lead after scoring for Napoli in the 61st minute off a beautiful cross from Lorenzo Insigne to set up a tough finish.

With eight minutes to the end of the regulation time, Napoli were awarded a penalty after Alex Sandro was adjudged to have handled the ball, with referee consulting the Video Assistant Referee.

PAY ATTENTION:Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Insigne stepped forward but failed to hit target from 12-yards as he could only find the upright.

In the closing minutes of the game, Napoli fought for every ball in a bid to level the scores, but Juve held on to claim maximum points and move 16 points clear of the summit of the log.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo failed to score as Juventus moved 13-points clear at the top of Serie A table following a 1-0 win over Bologna.

Juventus were coming on a backdrop of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg round of 16 Champions League tie at the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek.

The Bianconeri got their noses in front in the 67th minute through Paulo Dybala and it was all they needed to get the win on matchday 25.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...