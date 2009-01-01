Home | News | General | Juventus beat hard-fighting Napoli in tough Serie A clash to go 16 points clear at the top
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Napoli vs Juventus saw the home-side suffer a 1-2 defeat to the Bianconeri in a tough Serie A clash

- Goalkeeper Alex Meret received a straight red for a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo

- Miralem Pjanic was also sent off in the 47th minute after a second yellow card

Napoli were handed a 1-2 defeat at home by Juventus in an entertaining Serie A clash on Sunday, March 3, to move 16 points clear at the summit of the log.

The Bianconeri presented a different squad after the hard-fought win over 1-0 Bologna in the last fixture with the likes of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Emre Can, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic returning to the starting XI.

Hostilities commenced in a panicky mood, but the atmosphere soon charged up after about 25 minute of action when Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was handed a straight red for rough tackle on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was through on goal.

