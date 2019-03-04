Home | News | General | Just In: PDP to hold expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4
Just In: PDP to hold expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday, March 4, hold an expanded caucus meeting .

According to a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the meeting is scheduled to hold at the party’s national secretariat in Wadata Plaza.

Ologbondiyan said the party will meet at 12 noon in Abuja.

The statement read:

“Special announcement"

PDP holds expanded caucus meeting:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Venue: National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Time: 12 noon.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

national publicity secretary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that just about six days to the governorship election on March 9, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna dumped the party.

Mohammed Sani Sidi left the PDP with about 30,000 other members ahead of the election in which the APC is featuring Governor Nasir El-Rufai as its flag bearer.

Sidi reportedly explained that he and his political associates as well as many other chieftains of the party across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state have resigned their membership of the party.

