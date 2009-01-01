Home | News | General | Breaking: 48 hours after suspension, Amosun holds closed-door meeting with Buhari

About 48 hours after he and Rochas Okorocha of Imo state were suspended by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting held at the State House on Sunday, March 3.

The governor’s suspension came days after he won a senatorial election on the platform of the party. He was accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

It was learnt that the duo may have discussed issues relating to the suspension which resulted from the governor’s supposed support for the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, ahead of the governorship election in Ogun state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that he national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended Governor Ibikunle Amosu of Ogun state and his counterpart, Rochas Okorocha of Imo state from the party.

It was reported that the national working committee also recommended to the national executive committee (NEC) of the party that both governors be expelled from the APC.

It was learnt that the decision was taken on Friday afternoon, March 1, in Abuja, by the national working committee based on allegations of anti-party activities levelled against the governors.

It also reported that the APC said the suspension of governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun will not affect the party’s victory on March 9, governorship and state house of assembly election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the development on Friday in Abuja.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...