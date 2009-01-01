Home | News | General | Dogara says he won’t handover power to another speaker until June

- Yakubu Dogara, has declared that the life of the current House still lasts until the next three months

- The Speaker said that there are many pending issues before shortly it

- According to him, the pending issues before the House needed urgent legislative attention including the 2019 Appropriations Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the life of the current House still lasts until the next three months, adding that there were many pending issues before shortly it.

Dogara made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, on Sunday, March 3, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: PDP governorship aspirant, 30,000 others dump party in Kaduna

The speaker said that the pending issues before the House needed urgent legislative attention including the 2019 Appropriations Bill.

“The speaker is concentrating in accomplishing all he promised in the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives.

“Who becomes what in the 9th House of Representatives is not the concern or business of the current Speaker, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara.

“You should please spare him from these unfounded speculations,” Turaki said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the media has been awashed with reports on likely prime contenders in the leadership race of the two chambers of the assembly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a member representing Alimosho federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Olufemi Adebanjo, said that he was prevented by the speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, to air his views on the floor of the House for four years.

Legit.ng reported that the lawmaker made the revelation during a courtesy visit to him in Lagos by the leadership of Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN), led by its president, Comrade Lateef Ogungbade.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better.

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? - on Legit TV.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...