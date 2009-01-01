Home | News | General | I wish I can invite all 15m Nigerians that voted for Buhari to dinner - Aisha Buhari

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team for their efforts toward the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president’s wife made the commendation through her director, information, Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday, March 3, in Abuja, following the APC victory dinner she organised to celebrate the re-election of President Buhari.

She expressed optimism about the ability of the president to deliver the desired change that Nigerians expected.

She also appreciated the overwhelming confidence reposed in President Buhari by Nigerians.

The wife of the president assured Nigerians of the President’s determination to use his second tenure to serve their interests.

“I wish I can invite all the 15 million Nigerians that voted for President to this dinner, but no place can accommodate you all.

“So, let me say thank you and assure you that you made the right choice,”she said.

She also thanked the Women and Youths of the Presidential campaign team.

According to her, the campaign team complemented the APC presidential campaign council, as well as the Buhari Support Organisation.

“I also wish to express my appreciation to the women and youths of the presidential campaign team that I initiated to complement the efforts of the APC presidential campaign council.

“As you all know by now, the aim of setting up the team was to get women and youths who form the majority of the electorate involved in all the campaign activities across the country,” Aisha Buhari said.

She said this was a successful experiment that would be recognised in Nigeria’s political history.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Emmanuel Omale who predicted the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election again predicted that the second coming of Buhari will benefit the poor.

The founder of Divine Hand of God International Ministries said it was is duty to tell people what he heard from God.

[embedded content]

