Salah fails to score as Everton hold Liverpool in tough Premier League tie

- Everton vs Liverpool's Premier League encounter ended 0-0 on Sunday, March 3

- Liverpool therefore missed the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League log

- Manchester City are still topping the EPL standings with 71 points after 29 games

Liverpool on Sunday, March 3, missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League standings after been forced to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp's men will have themselves to blame for not winning this match against Everton as they missed many chances in the first half.

Everton actually got the first chance to score in the 7th minute when Idrissa Gueye directed a good pass to Theo Walcott, but the former Arsenal star could not score.

Liverpool had a nice chance to take the lead three minutes later when Fabinho with an excellent run set up Sadio Mane, but his shot was blocked by Jordan Pickford.

The first half however ended with both sides failing to find the back of the net.

Klopp's men changed their style of play in the second half knowing that a win will send them to the top of the table, but they were unable to get the goal.

Everton goalie Jordan Pickford was superb in his department as he denied Liverpool from scoring at the death for the match to end 0-0.

Liverpool are still second on the Premier League standings with 70 points, while Everton are occupying 10th on the log with 37 points.

