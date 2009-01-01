Home | News | General | Buhari cannot be part of my suspension from APC - Okorocha

- Governor Rochas Okorocha said President Muhammadu Buhari has no knowledge of his suspension from APC

- The governor accused party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of being lawless

- The Imo state governor also accused Oshiomhole of selling the tickets of the party to the highest bidders

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday, February 3, said that President Muhammadu Buhari is unaware of his recent suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Okorocha, who accused the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of high handedness, said President Buhari is too decent to be part of the lawlessness in the party, Daily Trust reports.

He said: “Buhari is too decent and cannot be part of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole’s appetite for lawlessness, especially in running the affairs of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The national chairman of the party has told the world that he wants to ensure party’s supremacy and he has been doing so to the best of his ability, because from all indications he has his own idea of party’s supremacy.

“Oshiomhole’s idea of party’s supremacy could be the purported suspension of two governors on the platform of the party few days after the Presidential and National Assembly elections in which the party did well without any contribution from him.

“The president was voted by Nigerians across the geo-political zones because he has proved to be real and can be trusted. When he said I am fighting corruption, you see it happening. It cannot be the same thing with someone who sold the tickets of the party to the highest bidders.

“In other words, the President has nothing to do with Oshiomhole’s disdain for the right actions and the chairman’s charity for lawlessness and total disregard for the party’s constitution."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state met with President Muhammadu Buhari about 48 hours after he and Governor Okorocha were suspended by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting held at the State House on Sunday, March 3.

