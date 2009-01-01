Home | News | General | Bayelsa polls: Governor Dickson arming thugs ahead of state assembly elections, says Nabena

The governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has been accused of plotting violence by flooding the state with arms ahead of sate House of Assembly elections in the state.

Mr. Yekini Nabena, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who made the damning allegation while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, March 3, cited a security report which he alleged uncovered the arms build-up by the governor.

According to the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain, “The Seriake Dickson PDP administration has become very unpopular and stands rejected in Bayelsa state.

“The governor in desperation has turned to violence and manipulation of the elections to suppress the people and keep PDP in power in the state.”

Nabena called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to urgently probe the illegal activities of the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo which he said was used by the governor and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to aid rigging of the presidential and National Assembly elections in Bayelsa state.

His words: “Stakeholders in Bayelsa Sstate have received security reports which indicate an arms buildup by the governor of Bayelsa state ahead of Saturday’s election. The report uncovered how the governor is hiring, arming political thugs and dressing them in police and army uniforms for the election.

“The governor’s dummy is to constantly and publicly cry foul while he colludes with security agencies and armed thugs to hijack election material and perpetrate violence that characterised the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state. The governor should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the coming elections

“Bayelsans watched in horror how Governor Seriake Dickson deployed the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo to shield PDP agents as they rigged and unleashed violence in the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state. The governor is already plotting to use Operation Doo Akpo again for Saturday’s election.

“The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu must as a matter of urgency investigate the illegal activities of Operation Doo Akpo.

“Operation Doo Akpo, a creation of Governor Seriake Dickson is no longer a crime-fighting outfit but now a political tool assisting chieftains of PDP to rig elections. The security outfit must be proscribed and disbanded for the safety and security of the state.”

Bayelsa state witnessed widespread violence on Saturday, February 23 during the presidential and National Assembly election.

Rampaging armed men in military uniform on that day, killed a Bayelsa government house photographer, Mr. Reginald Dei.

Dei was killed alongside the ward chairman of the PDP at Southern Ijaw local government area of the state, Mr. Seidougha Taribi.

