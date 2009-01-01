Home | News | General | Gunmen kill two soldiers in Rivers community

Two soldiers on the evening of Saturday, February 2 were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers state, according to an eyewitness.

Legit.ng gathers that the incident reportedly happened in the Obonoma community and the victims were shot by gunmen wearing military uniforms.

Daily Trust reports that the Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel, said the gunmen stormed the military checkpoint and killed the officials.

He said: “The information I am getting is that criminal elements attacked a military checkpoint between Obonoma and Abonnema and killed soldiers.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh attack on Benue community

“We are shocked about this news. We condemn it in its entirety. This is not the attitude of our people because we have lived with the military for years.

“We are shocked about this attack on military. I am telling you that this people who killed the military are not our people. They are criminals who invade our community from time to time for oil bunkering and stealing of other valuables."

The Nigerian Army is yet to comment on this killings.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army confirmed the death of a lieutenant and six civilians in Abonnema, Akuku Torlu local government area of Rivers state.

This was contained in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, February 23, by acting army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa.

The army described the incident as armed political thuggery in the area.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo casts his vote, boasts of APC victory | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...