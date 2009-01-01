Home | News | General | Election 2019: ACPN denies endorsing Governor Okowa's re-election bid

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has denied endorsing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's re-election bid in Delta state.

The party urged the general public to disregard insinuation in some quarters that it has endorsed the re-election bid of Okowa.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 3 by ACPN national secretary, who is also the party's governorship flag bear in the state, Chief Paul A. Isamade, the party said it remained committed to winning the Delta governorship election.

The party's national leadership also threatened to sanction any member of ACPN who defy the directive or seen in anti-party activity in whatever form.

The statement also urged the public to disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of purported endorsement.

“Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) wish to inform the general public that the party in Delta state has not and will not endorse any other candidate in the March 9th governorship election in Delta state because the party is contesting the said election.

“The general public should disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of the above subject,” the party stated.

The party also warns all it's members in the state to work for the success of the party and her candidate only.

Governor Okowa recently congratulated victorious Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the just concluded 2019 Presidential/National Assembly elections for emerging winners at the polls.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Wednesday, February 27, Governor Okowa said he wasn't surprised over the victory of the party's candidates because the PDP has entrenched itself as a grassroots party with people oriented programmes and policies as well as life impacting projects geared towards building a stronger Delta.

