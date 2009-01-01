Home | News | General | 16 killed by suspected herdsmen in fresh attack on Benue

- 16 people have been killed in a fresh attack on Gwer west local government area of Benue state

- The victims were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen

- The suspected herdsmen stormed Tse- Kuma village in the early hours of Sunday and sacked the a whole ward

16 people were on Sunday, February 3 killed by suspected herdsmen who stormed Tse- Kuma, Mbachohon council ward, in Gwer west local government area in Benue state in the early hour of the day.

Chairman of Gwer West local government council, Francis Ayaga, who spoke with journalists said the whole council ward was sacked by the suspected herdsmen.

However, the commander of Operation Whirl Stroke ( OPWS), Major- General Adeyemi Yekini said only seven bodies have been recovered in the attacked.

READ ALSO: PDP governorship aspirant, 30,000 others dump party in Kaduna

An indigene of Gwer west, Francis Ugbede, who spoke with The Nation, also claimed the herdsmen took over the whole council ward.

Ugbede said: “They came with many cattle and are grazing on farm lands and destroying crops after they shot and killed harmless farmers” he said.

“There is a great humanitarian crisis in the local government are as those who fled the troubled area have no where to put their heads."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a coalition of Fulani organisations said it recorded the killing of 131 Fulani pastoralists in some parts of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

Malam Saleh Alhassan, the Secretary General of Miyyetti Allah, on behalf of the coalition made this known at a news conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Kaduna over the alleged genocide.

Alhassan said the coalition, comprising five Fulani groups in the state, are demanding for justice for the victims.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

6 things that ‘may’ happen on Election Day | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...