Presidency launches probe on APC’s loss in Oyo, Ondo

Indications emerged weekend that the presidency may have launched a probe into the loss by the All Progressives Congress, APC of Oyo and Ondo States in penultimate saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is coming after the party’s National Working Committee NWC said that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State would be queried for alleged anti party activity given the ill-fortune of the party at the polls.

The party’s NWC has since suspended governors lbikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo States.

In Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar won with a margin of 34,132 votes while he won with 1,461 difference in Oyo State.

President Buhari won in the four other Southwest states of Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, and Osun.

A source in the Presidency confirmed that the president was “particularly piqued by the outcome of the election in the two states, especially Ondo state where the governor had assured him that all was well.

He said the circumstances leading to the ‘below the belt performance’ would be investigated.

Aside from the two governors, the Southwest coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) lost both his senatorial district as well as Federal Constituency to the opposition PDP.

But to stave off possible backlash arising from the woeful performance in Ondo South and Ilaje Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Oke is said to be making moves to bring on board to APC, a prominent PDP leader in the state, Hon. Kingsley Kuku as well as the re-elected House of Representatives candidate, Kolade Aklnjo immediately after his inauguration in June.

Kuku who was the Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to former president Goodluck Jonathan had hinged his return to Nigeria from self-exile, on the possible victory of Atiku.

It was unclear as at press time if both leaders have considered the overtures from Oke.

The source “Some of us saw this coming many months back when the governors of the two states were behaving as if they own the party.

“But as a government, we decided to lie low to see if the issues involved could be amicably resolved.

“But from all indications, it has been shown to all that both Governors Akeredolu and Ajimobi, rather than strengthening the party, are busy destroying it with their ego problems and the results have so established this fact.

“Nothing can be more disappointing than what Mr. President got from the two states, especially Ondo state where both the governor and the Southwest coordinator of the presidential campaign, Olusola Oke ought to have worked together as a team.

Contacted, the media aide to Chief Oke, Rotimi Ogunleye said he would not like to be specific but that it was true that Chief Oke is ” talking to all concerned across the board to join the APC.

“Chief Oke will be glad to have such personalities on board. I can’t rule it out. Generally, he would do that, but I am not specific on who he has talked with or not. That is part of his role.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Director, APC presidential campaign Council, Southwest, Chief Oke yesterday said that President Buhari ” victory is a clear testimony to the effect that the majority of Nigerians appreciate the stoic attributes, altruism, and integrity in the leadership of President Buhari.

In a congratulatory message to the president, Oke said “I thank Nigerians especially the people who believe in the next level agenda of APC and voted for continuity.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW