CAN congratulates Buhari as JNI asks Atiku to accept his fate

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to run an inclusive government this time.

Buhari was re-elected in the February 23 election, defeating Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had since rejected the outcome of the election.

In a letter to the president dated March 1, 2019, the northern CAN said Buhari’s victory at the poll was evidence of his uprightness and transparency in governance.

“Run an inclusive government as you promised under the new dispensation to unite the diverse of people of Nigeria now, more than ever before,” read part of the statement signed by Yakubu Pam, chairman of the association.

“Mr President sir, the Bible says to whom much is given, much is expected. We wish to appeal that you continue to be father to all in Nigeria as we look forward to seeing prosperous nation in the next 4 years of your second term in office

“Aware of this victory at a time the people of Nigeria are looking up to you for quality leadership, we urge you double your effort in the fight against insurgency, internal security and corruption in the country.”

In a similar manner, Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and leader of the Jama’tu Nasril Islam (JNI), also congratulated Buhari, calling on the opposition to sheath their swords.

Although, JNI did not mention the name of Atiku in the statement signed by Khalid Abubakar, its secretary-general, the PDP presidential candidate falls into that category since he is the only one among all the presidential candidates, who has headed to the court to challenge the outcome of the election.

Atiku inaugurated his legal team on Saturday, directing the lawyers to “retrieve his stolen mandate”.

“However, we call on all the political contenders in Nigeria to, in the name Allah, take it easy and sheath their swords as in every contest there will always be a winner and a loser.

“But in this case, all the contestants are the winners, because Nigerians are now beginning to understand the dynamics of politics and democracy.

“Moreover, Nigerians must be in peace with one another before anybody will think of governing the entity called Nigeria, except if he/she thinks otherwise.

“Peace must be embraced by all as Nigeria clearly needs peace for its growth and development and considering that the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are coming up on Saturday.

“We use this medium to appeal to all politicians and their supporters to embrace peace and also be decorous in actions and speeches, before, during and after the elections.”

