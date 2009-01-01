‘Soldiers harassing us’ — PDP leaders in Bayelsa cry out

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who fled as a result of the violence in Nembe Bassambiri, Bayelsa state, on the eve of the presidential election, have alleged that soldiers are preventing them from returning home.

Moses Cleopas, chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa, made the allegation on Sunday.

He called on the federal government and security agencies to intervene, alleging that thugs backed by soldiers attacked PDP members and seized electoral materials last week.

Cleopas called on the army authorities to deploy a fresh set of soldiers to Nembe and Brass local government areas.

The PDP chairman expressed shock that the army had not arrested any of the “thugs who have been shooting and harassing innocent people in Nembe Bassambiri”.

He said it was rather shocking that the men of the Nigeria army had commenced a process of harassing innocent members of the PDP with a view to perpetrating low voters turn out to the detriment of the party in the area.

Cleopas said soldiers were seen discussing with those who broke into the residence of Kuroghofa Benwari, a PDP stakeholder in the state.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that the PDP members who fled Nembe Bassambiri are allowed to their residences without harassment.

However, Cleopas commended the police for boldly arresting the “masterminds of the abduction of Kola Okunola, deputy commissioner of police in charge of federal special anti-robbery squad, during the election.

