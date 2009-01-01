It is myopic for people to say I collected money from Buhari- Foluke Daramola

Actress, Foluke Daramola has not been discreet about her support for President Muhammadu Buhari who was recently re-elected for a second term in office.

Reacting to the views expressed by some, including actress Georgina Onuoha, that celebrities should be non-partisan, Foluke said, “I am first a Nigerian before being an actress, and we are all entitled to our ideologies. It is very stupid and myopic for anybody to say that I supported President Buhari because I collected money. Meanwhile, a candidate can decide to pay me for endorsement or advert but the most important thing is the ideology. Before I support any candidate, I have to believe in him.

“I have never hidden the fact that I have been a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress since the party was formed. You cannot tell me that because I am an actor, I cannot express myself; that is absolutely preposterous. Desmond Elliot is an actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. If he wasn’t a part of politics, how would he have got into the House? I actually intend to go for a position later and if I don’t belong to any party, I wouldn’t be able to do that, she said.

