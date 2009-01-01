The are planning to kill me March 8 or 9 - Dino Melaye

The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has again accused the state government of planning to assassinate him on March 8 or 9.

Melaye, who emerged the winner of last Saturday’s senatorial election made the allegation in a message posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He however boasted that the alleged assassination plan would fail.

“Kogi State Government is planning to attack me on the March 8 or 9. You will fail as always. God is my defence at all times. Nigerians take note,” he wrote.

However, the Director-General, Media, Publicity and Strategy to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said there was no truth in the allegation.

Fanwo said, “The allegation is false and unfounded. He should follow up the allegations with proofs if he wants to be taken seriously. That is what men of integrity do.

He said, “We have decided not to respond to such blackmail and mind games by him. How can you allege a government is trying to assassinate you? It is spurious and unintelligent.”

“Our efforts on securing lives and property have been hailed globally. He campaigned here in Kogi State freely. Nobody attacked him.”

