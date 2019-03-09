Home | News | General | Alao-Akala remains our governorship candidate - ADP

- The Action Democratic Party (ADP) declared that Adebayo Alao-Akala remains its governorship candidate in Oyo state

- ADP southwest chairman, Lateef Arowosaye, said Alao-Akala has not formerly informed the party that he is no more its candidate

- According to Arowosaye, the gubernatorial ticket belongs to the party and not the candidate

The leadership of Action Democratic Party has urged its governorship candidate, former Oyo state governor, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, not to rejoin the All Progressives Congress.

The Nation reports that the ADP declared that as far as the party’s leadership was concerned, Alao-Akala remains its governorship candidate.

ADP southwest chairman, Lateef Arowosaye, in a statement in Ibadan at the weekend, said the party was unaware of any pact with the APC.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the statement by Otunba Alao-Akala to the effect that he has withdrawn his candidacy from the gubernatorial election in Oyo state scheduled for next week. The ADP wishes to make the following clarifications after consultations at all levels of the party’s leadership:

“We have not been formally informed by Otunba Alao-Akala of his decision to withdraw from the gubernatorial race. The gubernatorial ticket belongs to the party and not the candidate.

“The legal department of our party is fully informed and appropriate legal advice is being awaited. The ADP, therefore, remains in the gubernatorial election, moreso when the window of substitution of candidates has closed.

“We call on our teeming members and supporters of the ADP to troop out on March 9, 2019 and vote for the ADP in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections. The ADP wishes to also state that it is not in alliance with the APC in Oyo state.

“We have campaigned on the strength of our positioning as the credible alternative to the ruling APC in Oyo State. It will, therefore, be ridiculous to turn around at the 11th hour and embrace what we have used the lifetime of the ADP to condemn.

“The ADP is, however, in talks with other opposition parties in Oyo state to give the people of Oyo State a new breath of life. We shall duly inform party members and the public at large of this initiative at the fullest of time.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, reportedly returned to the APC after meeting with ex-governor of Lagos and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The former governor dumped APC in October 2018 after the party's governorship primaries in Oyo state.

Alao-Akala's wife, Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, his son, Olamiju, and the director general of his campaign, Wale Ohu, accompanied him to Tinubu's residence on Thursday, February 28.

