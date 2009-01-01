Home | News | General | Cubana Chiefpriest blows hot at IG big boy Hushpuppi, says he should present receipts of luxury cars

Social media has always been a platform for many to throw jabs at each other and it definitely does not exclude popular faces in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Instagram big boy Hushpuppi, took to his Instagram page with a long post in which he announced to his fans and followers that he had acquired a high end luxurious car to celebrate himself barely two weeks after acquiring a Bentley Bentayga on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day.

The flamboyant individual, who had posed for the camera, was spotted with the latest addition to his luxury properties, a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge. In the post dedicated to people who had been made to feel low, those who had been told they would never amount to anything tangible and those who have been looked down upon.

He prayed them to never fit into the stereotypical narrative others had formed about them and should strive to chase after their dreams.

READ ALSO: Instagram big boy Mompha slams Nigerian actress for begging him for money (photo)

Concluding the post, he called on his followers to to sing the songs of his new feat so that people would be more aware of his successes than his failures.

Taking a soft jibe at the post, popular club owner, Cubana Chief Priest made a strange prayer request to God, in which he had asked his creator not to bless him with wealth that only allows him acquire properties in foreign lands and not his own country.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Upon getting wind of the post, Hushpuppi in turn took to his Instastory to share an indirect response.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Hushpuppi's Instastory. Photo:@hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the Instastory post by Hushpuppi, Cubana went in on him in full force in a long Instagram post.

In his post, he questioned the claims about the purchase of the IG big boy, adding that he was known for showing videos of his luxury wear purchases and should do the same with the expensive automobiles instead of sharing pictures alone.

He said that until he (Hushpuppi) was able to present videos of a receipt or the customized plate numbers of the cars, then his previous post had not been directed to the IG big boy.

See his post below:

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In other news, Legit.ng had previously reported the news of Nigerian singer Peruzzi Vibes, who had told off a female fan who made a hilarious sketch of him. The singer had responded to the tweet by the female artist by telling her that her head was not correct.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigeria Celebrities: How Much Do They Spend On Luxury Life? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...