Set up zoning mechanism for NASS leadership -Nabena tells APC

Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),has called on the party’s national leadership to set up mechanisms for the zoning and selection of preferred principal officers for the incoming 9th National Assembly.

He made the call in a statement on Saturday, March 3, in Abuja, adding that this was critical to avoiding a repeat of the political crisis that followed the election of the National Assembly leadership in 2015

He said that the National Assembly was a strategic arm of government to achieve the APC’s change agenda for the country and should therefore, not be led by persons who would sabotage government’s efforts.

“I call on the party’s leadership to urgently set up mechanisms for the zoning and selection of our preferred principal officers who will join the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in implementing our change agenda.

“Aside being president, Buhari is a respected father figure among party members and supporters.

“His direct involvement and views will be very important as the party works around the zoning and selection arrangements for principal NASS officers,” Nabena said.

He advised that President Buhari should play a leading role in the APC’s internal selection arrangement for the incoming 9th National Assembly.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the presidential election and they have now adopted a plan B from their infamous Dubai strategy meeting.

“The plan is to hijack the incoming National Assembly leadership by repeating their heinous coup in the previous Assembly.

“The APC must prevent a repeat of a situation where despite our overwhelming majority in the outgoing 8th Senate and House of Representatives, its leadership was hijacked by saboteurs and their opposition PDP collaborators,” he said.

He recalled how the outgoing 8th National Assembly under Bukola Saraki as the President of the Senate, sabotaged the present administration in pursuit of selfish political interests of the PDP.

Nabena noted that but for the principled, focused and dogged governance of President Buhari, many of the unprecedented development achievements recorded would have been completely sabotaged.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a past minority leader of the Senate and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, have credited President Muhammadu Buhari's victory at the 2019 presidential election to his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio said the PDP lost the presidential election the day he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television's political programme, the former governor said he strongly believed the president needed to be re-elected.

