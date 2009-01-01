Home | News | General | Trouble for Man United as superstar set to miss PSG UCL clash and it is not Paul Pogba

- Anthony Martial will not be available for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain in France

- The Frenchman suffered a groin injury during the 2-0 defeat to PSG at Old Trafford last month

- Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side now faces the task overturning the two goals deficit suffered in the reverse fixture

Manchester United star, Anthony Martial, has been ruled out of his side's Champions League second leg encounter against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

The attacker suffered terrible injury during the Red Devils disappointing 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now ready to replicate their form in the Premier League as they hope to overturn the two goals deficit this week.

However, the French star has failed to make the anticipated progress, with interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, acknowledging he is unlikely to feature in the Wednesday clash.

"Martial? No, I don’t think we can risk it. He has not been training yet, so I don’t think so," UK Metro quoted Solskjaer.

The absence of Martial in the match is a huge blow to Solskjaer, who is already without Alexis Sanchez who is also out due to knee injury in the Red Devils' 3-2 hard-fought victory over Southampton at the weekend.

The Old Trafford outfit will further be without five other key players including Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

While Paul Pogba will also miss the match having been suspended in the first leg for rough tackle on PSG star.

