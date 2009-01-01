Home | News | General | Female Nigerian graduate shows off her adorable works as a cobbler

Women are indeed taking charge of their lives and carving a niche for themselves in the process. This is clearly reflected in the life of this young Nigerian lady who despite being a graduate, has found love as a cobbler.

Identified as Ukaha Ezinne, the 26-year-old lady isn't like your average Nigerian babe. Rather than sit around and complain about lack of employment after NYSC like most people do, this smart young lady picked up an entrepreneurship skill as a shoe cobbler.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the Abia born who resides in Lagos, revealed she is a graduate of Theatre arts from Kogi state university.

Ukaha Ezinne believes what a man can do, a woman can do better

Ezinne revealed that after her service year in Akwa Ibom in 2015, she found it difficult to get a job despite attending several interviews. Following series of disappointments, she decided to pick up a skill.

After series of job interviews without a call back, Ezinne decided to pick up a skill

In her words: "I learnt shoe/bag making, I have always believed that what a man can do, a woman can do it better"

Ezinne not only makes shoes but bags as well

Ezinne revealed that she has been in this business for close to two years now. She has proven to other ladies out there that with determination and passion, almost anything is achievable.

In a similar news, an exceptionally talented young lady Onyinye Edith Chima, who is a graduate of English and Literary Studies from the Ekiti state University, prides herself in making uniquely different footwears for both men and women.

