Top most interesting facts about Sofia Balbi

It often happens that for men who bask in the glory and triumph in their popularity, their women stay in shadow. The role of these women in their husbands’ luxury life seems minor, but it is not so. You are going to read the story about one of such women and her name is Sofia Balbi. Are you interested to learn more about Luis Suarez's wife? Go on reading then!

Image: Instagram.com, @sofibalbi

Source: Instagram

A lady who created her own name, a woman who is not like everybody else – this is Sofia Balbi. No, she is not an actress or a media personality; she is one of those footballers' wives who stays in the shadow.

Who is Sofia Balbi?

Sofia Balbi is the wife of the famous footballer Luis Suarez. Some people say that this lady gained world fame after she became the wife of Luis. However, it was she who had influenced footballer's career in a certain way.

This young lady was born in Montevideo (Uruguay) on November the 10th 1989. She is a housewife and at the same time a co-owner of a shoe store in Barcelona. This petite lady (her height is 168 cm) runs the store together with the wife of her husband’s colleague and collaborates with a designer Ricky Sarkany.

Image: Instagram.com, @sofibalbi

Source: Instagram

Her life is quiet, but her family story is pretty impressive.

Sofia Balbi love story

Sofia is the wife to the world-famous footballer Luis Suarez. Sofia met her husband when she was just thirteen years old. He was fifteen, and he worked as a sweeper in Montevideo streets. Despite the social position, the boy was accepted in Sofia`s family, but it did not help when she had to leave the country. The family moved to Barcelona (Spain), and Luis was left alone.

The couple had a long-distance relationship for one year. During this time, the young man managed to reach some success in his native country in the sphere of football, but the desire to be with his chosen one made him go further and move to Europe when he was nineteen. Luis also once said that he was not able to feel happy without his beloved so there was no other choice but to go to her.

Sofia Balbi family life

The couple got married in 2009, and in the year 2010, they welcomed their first baby-girl and named her Delphina. Three years later, in 2013, Delphina became a happy elder sister to a baby-boy called Benjamin.

Today, Sofia is the leader of her family team and main support for Luis. In an interview for express.co.uk ,the footballer told about his wife:

“She gave me a lot of confidence and helped me believe in myself… It helped me realise how important football was for me.”

In October 2018, the happy family of four members welcomed a newcomer. The footballer's wife gave birth to the third child – baby-boy Lautaro. Her husband posted a touching post on Twitter.

The footballer's wife has a lot of work to do today. She is a housewife who has to take care of three little personalities – it is the most responsible work in the world. If you want to see more photos of Sofia, you can check them on Instagram account of the lady with one million followers.

A woman is first of all the keeper of family happiness. As you can see, Sofia Balbi knows it for sure. It is nice that such women as Sofia help their men to conquer the world.

[embedded content]

