Miyetti Allah warns members nationwide against reprisal attacks

- The Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria has reacted to the ongoing crisis involving Fulani in some parts of the country

- The national president of the association, Alhaji Muhammed Kiruwa Ardon-Zuru, has warned against reprisals

- He said the main agenda of those behind Fulani killings is to ensure the country is engulfed in crisis

The national president of Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammed Kiruwa Ardon-Zuru, has warned the Fulani across the country, particularly those who were attacked in their respective communities by unknown assailants, against reprisal attacks.

He said the main agenda of those behind the killings is to ensure the country is engulfed in crisis, as other tribes in the country avenge the death of their kinsmen.

Ardo-Zuru stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebii state capital, while addressing journalists on the recent crisis in some parts of the country.

“As a leader, we don’t want our people to avenge murders of their people. We realise that those who are attacking Fulani in Kaduna, Taraba and Benue states are carrying out the attacks to destabilise the states and the country,” he said.

He also charged security agencies, to retrieve guns and ammunitions in the people’s possession in the flash point states, as well as prosecute those behind killings of innocent citizens.

The Miyetti Allah leader, who expressed the association’s readiness to cooperate with security agencies and other agencies, condemned agitation in some quarters that certain tribe should stand firm to defend themselves.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Wallidira has asked the federal government to expel Amnesty International (Nigeria) and the organisation’s members arrested over its report on the farmers and herders’ crises in the country.

The group made the demand in Abuja during a courtesy visit on the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Speaking at the meeting, the organisation’s national president, Alhaji Yusuf Musa Ardo, opined that the entire report released in December 2018, by the AI concerning Nigeria was biased.

