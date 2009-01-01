Home | News | General | Elections 2019: Pan-Igbo group appeals for large turn-out on March 9

- The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) urged Igbo people to come out to vote March 9 governorship and state assembly elections

- The pan-Igbo socio-political group said the call became imperative following likely apathy which might occur after Saturday’s presidential election

- The group also called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to help in voters education and guard against menace of vote buying and selling

The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo socio-political group, has appealed to Nigerians of Igbo extraction to come out en mass and vote on March 9 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled Saturday March 9, for governorship and state House of Assembly Elections nationwide.

The president of the group, Comrade Augustine Chukwudum, made the appeal in a statement in Enugu on Saturday, March 3.

READ ALSO: Why PDP lost presidential election - Akpabio opens up

Chukwudum said that the call became imperative following likely apathy which might occur after Saturday’s presidential election.

“We are calling on Igbos to exercise their rights by coming out en mass on the day of Governorship and State Assembly Elections, on March 9.

“We also call on INEC to make sure the election is free and fair; while people must stop selling their votes and security agents must checkmate vote buyers, it is not good,’’ he said.

The NUF boss called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to help in voters education and guard against menace of vote buying and selling.

According to him, the NOA should educate the people so that they will know the power in the voters cards which they have in their hands.

“People who sold their vote in the past do not know the value of what they have, that is why they do not know that they are selling their future, which is the power they have to elect good leaders.

“But our people misuse it that is why we end up producing bad leaders who end up milking our God-given resources.

“Today some states are lagging behind in development even in the South-East.

“Now is the time to elect people who will be servant-leaders and not rulers who will take us backward as it was in the time past,’’ he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, following the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls, a traditional ruler in Isiala Mbano local government area, Imo state, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, asked the Igbo political leaders to commence moves for the 2023 presidency.

The traditional ruler spoke to journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, on Sunday, March 3, arguing that he was justified in his call for Ndigbo to support Buhari’s second term bid.

The monarch further pleaded with President Buhari to use the current opportunity of his re-election to address the issues which Nigerians bitterly complained about.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Legit TV visits Anambra fire scene, as INEC reveals preparedness | #Elections2019

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...