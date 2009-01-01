Home | News | General | Just in: Atiku, party heading to Tribunal over presidential result - PDP expanded caucus insists

- The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it will seek redress at the Elections Tribunal over the outcome of the 2019 presidential result

- This resolve was made known by the party after an expanded caucus meeting in Abuja on Monday, March 4

- Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP's national publicity secretary said alleged that the APC has paid some other smaller parties to approach Atiku with a bid to warn him against heading to the tribunal

The expanded caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, March 4, said it has resolved to head to the Electoral Tribunal following the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which took place on Saturday, February 23.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja after the expanded caucus meeting, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said the caucus has resolved that it would not be intimidated by the ruling party or the excessive use of force to stop its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from seeking legal redress over the result of the election.

Ologbondiyan said while the PDP caucus commends Nigerians for refusing the militarization by the ruling party, it has resolved with the party to seek redress at the Tribunal.

He said the caucus also reviewed the situation in Kano especially as it concerns the court decision and notes that an appeal has been filed against the judgement.

According to Ologbondiyan, the caucus raised issues about intimidation of members of the party and its candidate on its resolve to head to the Tribunal and would like to assure Nigerians that it will make needed efforts to protect the people's mandate.

"We insist that our party and its candidate has resolved to seek legal address," Ologbondiyan said.

Ologbondiyan further alleged that the party is aware that the APC has paid some other smaller parties to approach Atiku with a bid to warn him against heading to the tribunal.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a past minority leader of the Senate and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, have credited President Muhammadu Buhari's victory at the 2019 presidential election to his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio said the PDP lost the presidential election the day he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television's political programme, the former governor said he strongly believed the president needed to be re-elected.

