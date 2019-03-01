Home | News | General | Mixed reactions as image resembling popular Jesus statue appears in the clouds

- A young man, Alfredo Lo Brutto, has captured photos that look suspiciously like the image of Jesus

- Alfredo spotted the figure in the clouds at his hometown, Agropoli, Italy

- The excited man captured the snaps on Friday, March 1, 2019, and shared them on social media

It is not strange to hear news of religious symbols or figures appearing in the most unlikely places. More often than not, these sorts of stories are of African origin.

However Legit.ng has gathered the report of a similar occurrence somewhere in Europe. An image which resembles Jesus was captured in Agropoli, Italy.

The interesting figure was spotted in the sky by one Alfredo Lo Brutto at his home on Friday, March 1, 2019. Apparently, the sun had filtered through the clouds and the image appeared.

Alfredo was very fascinated by the sight that he took series of photos and shared them on social media.

According to Daily Mail, the young man revealed that he is not one to share photos on the internet but he was excited to share photos of the alleged Jesus because it looked beautiful.

He said: “I was enchanted by the view. I don't often share pictures on social media, but when I took this one, I instantly felt like I wanted other people to see it, because it was so beautiful.”

See the photos below:

The image in the cloud looks a lot like popular Brazilian landmark, the Christ the Redeemer statue in the country's capital.

Christ the Redeemer statue Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Since the photos went viral, series of people have taken to social media platforms to share their interesting reactions.

Some of them agreed it was a beautiful sight and even quoted bible verses to support the claim that it was an image of Jesus, while others were skeptical and made sarcastic comments. See some reactions below:

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that the image of Jesus Christ on the cross recently appeared in an Anambra church.

A video shared on Facebook claims that Jesus Christ allegedly appeared on a cross in Awka Etiti. The residents in the community where the incident occurred claimed that the Jesus on the cross is flesh and blood.

In the video, an unidentified woman was heard narrating the event. She claimed that people were gathered around the tree where Jesus allegedly appeared on a cross to touch the water dripping from the cross.

