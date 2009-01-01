Home | News | General | Southern Kaduna leaders threaten to dump PDP within 24-hours

- Leaders of the Coalition of Southern Kaduna Nationalities (CSKN) have threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

- These leaders said they need explanations to why some key party members failed to deliver their constituencies at the just concluded National Assembly and Presidential elections

- The leaders also warned its members will abandon the party if answers were not provided within the 24-hour ultimatum

Some leaders from the southern part of Kaduna state have threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the party's failure to explain why most of its leaders in the state lost their constituencies.

The leaders under the aegis of the Coalition of Southern Kaduna Nationalities (CSKN) said members of the party leadership failed to deliver their constituencies at the just concluded National Assembly and Presidential elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, March 4, leader of the CSKN, Yusuf Magaji, said it is worrisome that the PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru and other leaders of the party failed at the primary assignment during the polls

Daily Trust reports that Magaji said it was unacceptable for the PDP candidate and the other leaders to post the poor result the party returned for the February 23, elections in their various wards and local governments.

He said there seems to be a betrayal of confidence and trust on the part of the leaders of the party from the zone.

Magaji said: "The southern Kaduna Nationalities are disenchanted by the voting pattern as revealed by the results from the Zone.”

He also threatened that members of the coalition will abandon the party if answers were not provided within the 24-hour ultimatum.

