Home | News | General | Joshua in trouble over Cristiano Ronaldo’s remark ahead of his June 1 fight
Southern Kaduna leaders threaten to dump PDP within 24-hours
Breaking: EFCC investigates Atilu’s son-in-law over alleged money laundering

Joshua in trouble over Cristiano Ronaldo’s remark ahead of his June 1 fight



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Anthony Joshua has been slammed for his comments in praising of Cristiano Ronaldo C

- The heavyweight boxing champion made the statement at a promotional event ahead of his title defence

- Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1 in the USA

Anthony Joshua has been slammed for citing Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent sexual assault issues with a woman as one of this reason for closing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as his sporting hero.

According to The UK Telegraph, the 34-year-old Ronaldo was accused of having carnal knowledge of Kathryn Mayorga, an American model, without her consent at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009, with the Juventus star still facing an ongoing probe.

Ronaldo insists it was a consensual affair, but the lady in question claims she was handed $375,000 to keep mum at the time the incident occurred, and a warrant was issued early in the year for his Ronaldo’s DNA.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89