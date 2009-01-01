Home | News | General | Joshua in trouble over Cristiano Ronaldo’s remark ahead of his June 1 fight

- Anthony Joshua has been slammed for his comments in praising of Cristiano Ronaldo C

- The heavyweight boxing champion made the statement at a promotional event ahead of his title defence

- Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1 in the USA

Anthony Joshua has been slammed for citing Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent sexual assault issues with a woman as one of this reason for closing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as his sporting hero.

According to The UK Telegraph, the 34-year-old Ronaldo was accused of having carnal knowledge of Kathryn Mayorga, an American model, without her consent at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009, with the Juventus star still facing an ongoing probe.

Ronaldo insists it was a consensual affair, but the lady in question claims she was handed $375,000 to keep mum at the time the incident occurred, and a warrant was issued early in the year for his Ronaldo’s DNA.

READ ALSO: Messi, Mbappe lead Ronaldo in the race for Golden Boot award

Although the 29-year-old Joshua, has not been involved in controversial circumstances in his boxing career, but a promotional event ahead of the defence of his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1, appear to have dragged out Joshua following his allegations against the Portuguese star.

“Cristiano Ronaldo [is my sporting hero]. I’ve always said two things you’d get f----- for as an athlete is women and tax, he’s got f----- for both and he’s still smiling, still strong.

“You need mental strength, he’s proved that. He’s a family man, he’s got that aspect, but still out working and he’s dedicated to what he does. So as a sportsman he’s had the issue of one side, he’s got the family on the other side, and he balances what he’s passionate about. He completes all the packages, so I like Ronaldo for that reason,” Joshua was quoted as saying during the event.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

In a related development, Katie Russell, who doubles as national spokeswoman for Rape Crisis England and Wales faulted Joshua for making unguarded comment without regards to the gravity of the issues.

“It’s inappropriate, insensitive and disrespectful to make jokes or flippant remarks about allegations or instances of sexual violence and abuse in any context.”

“Arguably, those in the public eye, who may be considered a role model to many, including impressionable young people, have a particular responsibility not to trivialise such serious issues.

“Experiences of sexual violence and abuse can have wide-ranging and long-term impacts on victims’ and survivors’ health, lives and relationships. As a society, we need to develop more empathy and understanding about that if we are ever to see more of those impacted by sexual violence and abuse get the support they need, want and deserve,” Russell submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua's world title defence fight has emerged highest-grossing pre-sale boxing event at Madison Square Garden despite the arena not revealing the figure.

According to Daily Mail, boxing fans are keen on seeing the Nigerian-born boxer fight against the unbeaten Miller in America and have succeeded in breaking the pre-sale ticket record within 120 minutes of commencing sale.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...