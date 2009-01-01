Home | News | General | Breaking: EFCC investigates Atilu’s son-in-law over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday, March 4, it is investigating Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the finance director of Atiku Abubakar’s group of companies, for alleged money laundering.

Abdullahi is a son-in-law to Atiku Abubakar, the defeated presidential candidate, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tony Orilade, EFCC’s acting spokesperson, said this in Abuja confirming that Abdullahi was in the commission’s custody.

“We are investigating a case of money laundering against Abdullahi.

“We shall speak at the appropriate time,” Orilade said as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The report said he declined to disclose the amount involved in the laundering allegation against Abdullahi. However, NAN says its investigation revealed that it was about 150 million Euros.

Atiku had raised an alarm recently over the arrest of Abdullahi by EFCC operatives, who invaded his residence.

A statement by Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson, had said the former vice president alleged that in a desperate move to make him concede and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, EFCC invaded the Maitama residence of Abdullahi.

“The EFCC agents numbering about two dozen came in two regular vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota bus with registration number Abuja CS 522 RSH and a Hilux van.

“They came with a warrant to search the house and office of Abdullahi and found nothing incriminating.

“They then proceeded to his office at Oakland Centre in Maitama and found nothing incriminating there.

“However, they took away some documents of landed property. Not done, the EFCC officials stormed his Wuse residence where they again found nothing incriminating after searching.

“Afterwards, Abdullahi was taken away to the EFCC office in Wuse to make a statement,” Abubakar said.

