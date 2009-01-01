Home | News | General | Breaking: Lanlehin, others exit guber race for Oyo PDP’s Makinde

- The governorship race in Oyo state has been narrowed to be only between candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

- This is as candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have agreed to step down for PDP's flag bearer, Oluseyi Makinde

- Moreover, Bolaji Ayorinde, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also joined the alliance with the PDP

Olufemi Lanlehin and Sharafadeen Alli, the governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) respectively on Monday, March 4, stepped down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oluseyi Makinde.

The leadership of the campaign organizations of the parties involved in the coalition revealed this on Monday, adding that an official announcement and unveiling of the coalition will be made public in a press conference on Tuesday, March 5.

The agreement was expected to have been reached earlier, but the ADC and ZLP were yet consulting with their stakeholders.

Only the SDP confirmed its status in the coalition to dislodge the APC which has been been in power since 2011.

Added to this, Bolaji Ayorinde, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is also in alliance with the PDP, The Nation reports.

The alliance narrowed down the major candidates in the gubernatorial poll to just the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Adebayo Adelabu and Makinde.

Meanwhile, Adebayo Alao-Akala, the third key candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is said to be collaborating with the APC.

