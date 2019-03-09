Home | News | General | Just in: Osinbajo lands in Warri ahead of governorship election in Delta

Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, landed in Warri, a town in Delta state, southern Nigeria on Monday, March 4, for a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in the country.

Osinbajo was in the town to represent President Muhammadu Buhari.

A terse statement from Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on social media said the forum was well attended.

“VP Osinbajo now in Warri representing the president at an APC Delta state stakeholders' interactive forum, a widely attended event complete with an infectious enthusiasm,” he said.

Legit.ng reports that while Osinbajo was preparing for the visit to Delta, a group, the Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) warned President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of the APC leadership in their own state.

The warning is coming as the president prepares to visit Akwa Ibom as he commences a thank you tour nationwide after his re-election.

The group accused the APC in Akwa Ibom of working at cross purpose with the president and other national officers of the party. In an open letter to the president dated Monday, March 4, the group told Buhari that leaders of the party, “did not take your reelection as serious as they want you to believe.”

Meanwhile, Senator Gbemisola Saraki on Sunday, March 3, said she would ensure that the candidate of the APC emerged the winner in the gubernatorial election scheduled for March 9, 2019.

The sister to the embattled senate president, Bukola Saraki of the Peoples Democratic Party, stressed that the candidate of APC, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, will dethrone the ruling PDP in the state.

