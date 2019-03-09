Home | News | General | Just in: Osinbajo lands in Warri ahead of governorship election in Delta
Just in: Osinbajo lands in Warri ahead of governorship election in Delta



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 48 minutes ago
Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, landed in Warri, a town in Delta state, southern Nigeria on Monday, March 4, for a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in the country.

Osinbajo was in the town to represent President Muhammadu Buhari.

A terse statement from Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on social media said the forum was well attended.

“VP Osinbajo now in Warri representing the president at an APC Delta state stakeholders' interactive forum, a widely attended event complete with an infectious enthusiasm,” he said.

