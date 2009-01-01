Home | News | General | Football fans react to Kante's gesture during Chelsea's match with Fulham

- N'Golo Kante was the subject of discussion from fans after showing good sportsmanship

- Chelsea recorded their first away win in 2019 to relegation-bound Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage

- Gonzalo Higuian and Jorginho scored a goal each to gift the Blues a crucial victory

N'Golo Kante was at the centre of discussion after Chelsea battled past Fulham to a 2-1 victory on Sunday, March 3, at Craven Cottage.

The French midfielder displayed a touch of class late in the clash, leaving football fans awestruck.

READ ALSO: Herman Tsinga, 30, collapses, dies during league match in Gabon

With a few minutes left of regular time and Chelsea having the ball in a dangerous position, Kante was seen signalling the referee to stop play after accidentally stomping Joe Bryan's head.

After a minor assessment, it was decided the head injury was not serious as the Fulham player went on to play the rest of the match.

Kante's kind gesture did not go unnoticed among eagle-eyed fans who took to social media to laud the French midfielder.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

@IsaiahLRice tweeted: "Respect for Kante for calling for help for Joe Bryan."

@Blaynos14 said: "N'Golo Kanté urgently signalling to the ref that Joe Bryan had a head injury and to stop play while Chelsea had the ball in an attacking area. Gotta love the man. #FULCHE."

Everyone else thought the gesticulation was show of utmost selfleness and sportsmanship.

Chelsea eventually won the match 2-1, with Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho scoring a goal apiece to gift the Blues a crucial victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Eden Hazard exhibited his leadership qualities when he consoled his teammates after Chelsea Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City.

The 28-year-old shook hands with devastated players after Raheem Sterling scored the decisive kick that won the trophy for City.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...