Football fans react to Kante's gesture during Chelsea's match with Fulham



- N'Golo Kante was the subject of discussion from fans after showing good sportsmanship

- Chelsea recorded their first away win in 2019 to relegation-bound Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage

- Gonzalo Higuian and Jorginho scored a goal each to gift the Blues a crucial victory

N'Golo Kante was at the centre of discussion after Chelsea battled past Fulham to a 2-1 victory on Sunday, March 3, at Craven Cottage.

The French midfielder displayed a touch of class late in the clash, leaving football fans awestruck.

With a few minutes left of regular time and Chelsea having the ball in a dangerous position, Kante was seen signalling the referee to stop play after accidentally stomping Joe Bryan's head.

After a minor assessment, it was decided the head injury was not serious as the Fulham player went on to play the rest of the match.

Kante's kind gesture did not go unnoticed among eagle-eyed fans who took to social media to laud the French midfielder.

