Just in: Court nullifies forgery case against Adamawa governor for lack of jurisdiction

- The lawsuit intended to disqualify Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa from the forthcoming gubernatorial election has been dismissed

- The suit was alleging that Governor Bindow submitted fake academic qualification as part of his credentials ahead of the poll

- However, the suit was dismissed by one Justice Olukayode Adeniyi who ruled that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case, since it originated from Adamawa

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday, March 4, dismissed a suit alleging that Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for lack of territorial jurisdiction, the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case on the ground that the suit originated from Adamawa and ought to have being filed in the state and not FCT.

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, tendered documents before the court to substantiate its claim that the defendant who is a flag-bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), falsely declared his educational qualification and date of birth.

The plaintiff alleged that the governor supplied false information in the Form CF 001 he tendered to INEC, by purporting to have sat for the West African Examination Council, WAEC, in June, 1983.

The group, told the court that contrary to the defendant’s false claim that he attended Government Secondary School, Miango, Plateau state, “incontrovertible evidence shows that Governor Bindow never attended the said school nor sat for the WAEC examination to warrant the issuance of the Testimonial or any other certificate.”

The claimant is also seeking the disqualification of Bindow from participating in the 2019 governorship election.

Bindow in his own statement of defence, denied presenting forged documents to INEC. The governor, through his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, told the court that he won the 2018 primary election of the APC held on October 9, in Yola.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the governorship election, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha had said that misunderstanding among APC stakeholders in the state was being resolved to ensure that the party retains the state.

Legit.ng gathered that there has been trading of blames among APC chieftains in Adamawa over the slight loss by the party to PDP in the presidential election.

